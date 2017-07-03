× State Police make 39 DUI arrests over holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN — With record numbers of residents traveling last weekend, State Police have stayed nothing but busy over Independence Day weekend.

State police made a total of 39 DUI arrest which already matches the total amount from 2016. As for accidents, police have had a total of 344 but none have resulted in any deaths.

Police have also had a total of 881 speeding violations and 1895 total moving violations. Police say troopers are focusing on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols were also in place over the entire weekend.

Troopers will be out using both traditional and non-traditional patrol cars. The enforcement period started at 12:01 a.m. 06/30/17 and will run through 11:59 p.m. on 07/04/17.