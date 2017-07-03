× Suspect in Berlin hotel homicide is in custody say State Police

BERLIN — State Police said Monday a suspect in the homicide of a man in Berlin hotel is in custody .

The Office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner said Pratikkumar Jagani, 25, of Berlin, shot to death.

The report of the death came in around 2:30 a.m. Sunday with Berlin Police responding, along with New Britain. About an hour later, State Police were called to the scene. The incident happened at the Days Inn Berlin at 2387 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin.

Police expect to charge Rahheem K. McDonald, 37, of Waterbury, with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

Bond has been set at $2,000,000. McDonald is currently in custody and being held after a crash Sunday morning in North Haven that injured two people.

McDonald was charged with DUI, Assault 2nd with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, operating with a suspended license, criminal impersonation, interfering with police, theft of firearm, weapon in motor vehicle, criminal possession of firearm, and possession of firearm while intoxicated. Police said McDonald acknowledged being under the influence of PCP and also transported to the hospital.

The arrest of McDonald on charges related to this homicide investigation is pending.

41.587825 -72.759337