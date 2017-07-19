× Recall issued for hot dogs sold at Stew Leonards

NORWALK — If you recently bought hot dogs from Stew Leonard’s you may want to check your fridge.

A voluntary recall has been issued for Sabrett and Stew Leonard’s brand refrigerated hot dogs sold at Stew Leonard’s Stores .

Sabrett/Marathon Enterprises said there are concerns the hot dogs may have pieces of bone or cartilage inside them.

Products impacted have a sell through date of 6/25/17- 10/6/17. So far, no injuries have been reported in connection with this recall.

Customers are being asked if they purchased these hot dogs from Stew Leonard’s to return them to the store for a full refund.

Earlier in July, the USDA issued a recall for more than 7 million pounds of hot dogs made by Marathon Enterprises Inc. over fears they may contain bone fragments.