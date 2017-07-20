× 14-year-old boy who was shot in New Haven Sunday dies

NEW HAVEN — Police said Thursday that 14-year-old shooting victim Tyriek Keyes, has died.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to Bassett Street, near Newhall Street, after a person was reportedly shot. They said Keyes, a New Haven resident, suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said that it appears the victim was the specific target of the shooter and that this wasn’t a drive-by assault. Early Thursday morning Keyes died from injuries sustained from the shooting.

“Tragically, gun violence has claimed the life of another city resident; this time the sadness we all feel is compounded by the youthful age of the victim,” Mayor Toni Harp said. “On behalf of all city residents I mourn with his family, I praise the first responders and hospital staff who tried to save his life, I condemn the casual use and glut of these guns, and I appreciate the ongoing efforts of the police department in its continuing investigation.”

“This young student had just completed 8th grade at Fair Haven – the entire school community is heartbroken by these tragic circumstances,” New Haven Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Reginald Mayo said. “School and district staff have been in constant contact with the family since the shooting and the district’s Youth and Family Services Division, trauma team, and community partners remain available to support students and staff affected by the tragedy.”

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.

41.308274 -72.927884