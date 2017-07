× Sue Bird comes out as a lesbian

SEATTLE — Former UConn Husky Sue Bird revealed she is a lesbian in an interview this week.

Bird, who played for UConn from 1998 to 2002 , told an interviewer for ESPN that she is dating US women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

The 36-year-old currently plays with the Seattle Storm, and is in her 15th season with the WNBA. Her record at UConn was 114 wins and four losses.

Her former team mate, Diana Taurasi married Penny Taylor in May.