Norwich Police ID body found in Shetucket River back in July

NORWICH — Police say they’ve positively identified a body that was found back in July in the Shetucket River.

Police say Jay T. Oat, 54, of Norwich, was found by two people who were fishing in the area. They called police, and found the body, which appeared to have been dead for a period of time, in the river just off of Hamilton Avenue near the intersection with Palmer Street.

Police continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the finding of Oat’s body. Police say no foul play is or was suspected in his death investigation.

Officials were able to learn Oat’s identity through tips and leads which then helped the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the State Forensics laboratory.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.