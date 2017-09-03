× 15 Scams to watch out for – Tax scams

IRS scam — Someone calls saying they are from the IRS and you owe them money. Potential victims are told they owe money to the IRS and that they must pay it right away. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with arrest or suspension of a business or driver’s license. In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting. If the phone isn’t answered, the scammers often leave an “urgent” callback request.In addition, scam callers claiming to be “Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees” are contacting people and telling them that a felony arrest warrant exists for them. The “IRS caller” then tells the individual that in order to stop the execution of the arrest warrant, the individual must provide their social security number in order for the “IRS employee” to validate their file and cancel the “warrant”.

Police say if you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, here’s what you need to do:

If you know you owe taxes or you think you might owe taxes, call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040. The IRS employees at that line can help you with a payment issue – if there really is such an issue.

If you know you don’t owe taxes or have no reason to think that you owe any taxes (for example, you’ve never received a bill or the caller made some bogus threats as described above), then call and report the incident to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1.800.366.4484.

If you’ve been targeted by this scam, you should also contact the Federal Trade Commission and use their “FTC Complaint Assistant” at FTC.gov. Please add “IRS Telephone Scam” to the comments of your complaint.

More information on how to report phishing scams involving the IRS is available on thegenuine IRS website.

According to the Guilford Police: ” Scammers have been calling residents identifying themselves as employees of the Guilford Tax Collector. They are stating that the property tax check they received did not cover the full balance or that the check bounced. They then ask for a credit card payment over the phone. Luckily, we have not had any reports of residents falling for this scam at this point. The Tax Collector’s Office will not call you to make a payment over the phone. If something happens with your check or balance, an official letter will be sent to you.”