× Hartford officer who used racial slurs during DUI arrest, arrested again

HARTFORD — A Hartford officer who used racial slurs after being arrested for DUI, was arrested again after failing to appear in court Tuesday.

Robert Lanza was ordered by a judge to be re-arrested after his failure to appear. In August, Lanza was charged with driving under the influence where police said he used racial and ethnic slurs during his arrest.

Town police said officers stopped the 11-year Hartford police veteran after reports of an erratic driver on state Route 72. Authorities said Lanza slurred his words and smelled of alcohol but refused to said if he’d had anything to drink.

According to Hartford Police, Lanza used several ethnic/racial slurs. These comments were captured on audio and video. Police say the 44-year-old man was unsteady on his feet and wouldn’t take sobriety tests.

Lanza has been assigned to internal administrative duties within the Detective Bureau. Lanza is also charged with interfering with an officer.

Attorney Macci issued the following statement on Lanza’s behalf

Town police said officers stopped the 11-year Hartford police veteran after reports of an erratic driver on state Route 72. Authorities said Lanza slurred his words and smelled of alcohol but refused to said if he’d had anything to drink.

41.763711 -72.685093