Police ID victim in fatal motorcycle accident in Hamden

HAMDEN — Police have identified the man who died Monday afternoon following a motorcycle accident.

The victim in yesterday’s fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Mix Avenue is William Evans, 38, of New Haven.

Hamden police were called to a motorcycle accident in the area of Mix Avenue between East Gate Lane and Towne House Road just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Mix Avenue was completely closed in both directions for a time. Police said a vehicle turned in front of the motorcyclist and he hit the car.

41.383878 -72.902606