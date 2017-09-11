× No one injured in plane crash at Plainville airport

PLAINVILLE— No one was injured after a plane crashed at Robertons Field Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 11:25 a.m., when the plane rolled off the runway.

The plane was a single engine Cessna 172P model owned by Interstate Aviation Inc., which is run out of Robertston Airport.

The FAA said that they are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is the most recent plane crash this year with the last one being in Salisbury on August 13.

Check back in with FOX61 NEWS as the story develops.