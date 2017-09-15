Fire chief steps down amid son’s sexual assault case

PLAINFIELD– Plainfield’s fire chief has resigned his position after his son was charged with sexually assaulting a junior member of the volunteer department.

The Norwich Bulletin reports Chief Ralph Wells resigned Wednesday and Deputy Chief Larry Loomis has been appointed interim chief.

Wells’ son, Kevin Wells, is a captain in the department. He was charged in August with three counts of second-degree sexual assault. Prosecutors say the 28-year-old had sex with a 17-year-old female cadet, including once in the firehouse.

It is illegal for a supervisor to have a sexual relationship with any subordinate under the age of 18.

Fire District President Michael Surprenant says Ralph Wells remains a member of the department.

Kevin Wells is due in Superior Court on Oct. 17.