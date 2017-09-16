British Police arrest suspect in connection with London subway attack

Police officers stand on duty by a cordon as a forensics tent is seen on a platform at Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017, following an incident on an underground tube carriage at the station.
Police have described Friday's attack on a London Underground train, in which an "improvised explosive device" injured at least 22 people, as a terrorist incident. Eyewitnesses heard a loud bang and saw a "wall of fire" when a bomb went off on a packed London Underground train on Friday, with some commuters badly burned and others stampeding to the exit. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers stand on duty by a cordon as a forensics tent is seen on a platform at Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017, following an incident on an underground tube carriage at the station.
Police have described Friday's attack on a London Underground train, in which an "improvised explosive device" injured at least 22 people, as a terrorist incident. Eyewitnesses heard a loud bang and saw a "wall of fire" when a bomb went off on a packed London Underground train on Friday, with some commuters badly burned and others stampeding to the exit. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON, UK. — British police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the London subway attack.
Police say the man has been arrested by Kent police in the port area of Dover on the English Channel.
Deputy Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu says that it’s a “significant arrest.” He said the investigation is ongoing and the terror threat level remains at “critical.”
The man is being held for questioning under the Terrorism Act. He has not been charged or identified.
A bomb partially exploded on a London subway train at Parsons Green station Friday morning, leaving 29 people wounded, including those with burns and injuries from an ensuing stampede.
51.507351
-0.127758