PD: Man injured during Clinton explosion has died

CLINTON -- Police said Leo Hinckley, the male injured in Thursday morning’s explosion at the Evergreen Springs complex, has died at Bridgeport Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in that event.

Clinton police said his wife, Candace remains in serious condition.

"Preliminary results of the investigation indicate that the explosion, most likely, did not result from equipment or mechanical malfunctions. The investigators are continuing to work to determine the cause of the explosion. This will take some time, due to the extensive damage and the size and scope of the debris field," said police.

Mutual aid from surrounding towns were called in to assist the Clinton Fire Department.

"The unit in question, unit number 11 and the three adjacent units have sustained significant structural damage," said Clinton Fire Chief Brian Manware. "The other surrounding units have had the power disconnected to them and have some broken windows, but other than that no other injuries have been reported."

The cause remains under investigation, authorities said the explosion was not sparked by propane.