Teen arrested for violent home invasion in Groton

GROTON — Groton Town Police found one of two suspects who were armed when they broke into a home.

Police said that on Wednesday night, just before 10 p.m., police went to 91 Buddington Road, Lot 16, for the report of a home invasion.

Two masked men dressed in dark clothing entered the home, holding a gun and a baseball bat.

One of the people in the home, a female victim, was struck numerous times with the bat. She was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Other people inside the home were held up at gunpoint.

The victim heard one of the suspects refer to the other as “Alec” or “Alex”. According to the victims in the home, the men made off with various gaming systems, an unknown amount of cash, and cell phones.

The suspects ran away and were both wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Detective Division at 860-441-6712.

On Thursday at around 5 p.m. a 16-year-old boy was arrested without incident, according to police, and charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and second-degree larceny. This 16-year-old was brought to juvenile court on Friday. This investigation is still ongoing.