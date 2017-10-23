Hartford man accused of sexually assaulting a child was arraigned Hartford Superior Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- 39-year-old Kevin Duverger appeared in cuffs before a judge Monday.

Attorneys said Duverger has worked full-time as a laborer in Newington for the last 17 years, holds a high school diploma and attends Asnuntuck Community College.

They noted that his criminal record dates back to 1998 and includes previous convictions for sexual assault and public indecency.

On Saturday morning, West Hartford police say they were called to a backyard birthday party on Hillcrest Avenue. Duverger is accused of approaching two children at the party, sexually assaulting one and attempting to sexually assault another.

"The guy was basically asking them questions, asking them how school was," said the party's host, who FOX61 is choosing not to identify.

The host said the child came running inside, shaken up, and that's when the host called police.

Officers found Duverger in a nearby apartment.

"He's a registered sex offender and he had actually been in the area babysitting two other juveniles," said West Hartford Lt. Jeremy Clark. "So, needless to say, this raised huge red flags and now we have a large-scale investigation."

Residents in the Hillcrest Avenue neighborhood were disturbed by the allegations.

"If somebody touched my kids, there's going to be trouble," said mom Mirim Pagan.

Duverger's bail was set at $250,000 and he was ordered to stay away from all minors. He is due in court on November 20.