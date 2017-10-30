Ledyard mayor disappointed in Eversource response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEDYARD -- The Connecticut town with the highest percentage of power outages had not yet seen any representatives of their power provider in their community.

And, that has made the mayor angry.

80 percent of Ledyard was without power as of 5 p.m. Monday. Yet, according to ,mayor Fred Allyn III, Eversource repair crews were not due to begin arriving until at least 6 p.m., nearly 24 hours after strong storms knocked out power to almost every customer in town.

"At 2 o'clock this morning, I got a phone call that said I would get it (power) back at 5 a.m.," said Bob Plecs of Ledyard.

Allyn said he surprised it could take a couple of days to restore the entire town given Eversource's extensive tree trimming this summer.

"In a case like this where you have a rain event with some heavy winds and we have 90 percent out (of power). It's pretty incredible," Allyn said.

The slow response by the power company has forced the town to postpone trick-or-treating until this Friday, Nov. 3.

The mayor is pleased that town officials were able to refurbish a generator that is now in place at Town Hall. That's what is affording residents without power a place to go.

"Bathrooms, charging cell phones, smart phones, tablets, you name it," said Allyn.

Ledyard Middle School will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. for residents without power to take showers.

The Village Market grocery store was hoping they had power restored by late afternoon Monday. Otherwise, they would have to discard all of their perishables.

"That's sad," said Hillary MacDonald of Ledyard, after she came out of the market with her children Monday. "I'm glad she's open though. Because we needed water for teeth brushing."

Among the hardest hit streets in Ledyard: Iron Street.

At one home, one tree crashed through a car and another tree made it impossible for the neighbors to get out of their driveway.

And, further east on Iron Street, a tree, suspended by some drooping wires, was not going to stop numerous vehicles from scooting underneath.

School once again will be closed in Ledyard Tuesday.