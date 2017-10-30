× Ledyard mayor: Trick-or-Treating postponed due to power outages

LEDYARD — With thousands of residents without power across the state following Sunday night’s storm, trick-or-treating in Ledyard has been postponed.

Ledyard’s mayor Fred Allyn III said because of power lines down, there will be no trick-or-treating on Halloween Tuesday. Alyn III said trick-or-treating will be moved to Friday.

Allyn III voiced his frustration with Eversource in particular due to their “damage assessment” in a Facebook post Monday.

In addition to postponing trick-or-treating, school in Ledyard will be cancelled Tuesday.

Click here for school closings.

To see the Eversource outage map, click here.

To see the United Illuminating map, click here.