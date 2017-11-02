Self-proclaimed ‘Halloween lunatic’ of North Haven posts bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HAVEN -- A North Haven man accused of making disturbing claims over social media that Halloween Candy will be poisoned appeared in Meriden Superior Court Wednesday.

During the arraignment for 54-year-old Ronald Przybylo, state prosecutors argued he is a safety risk to the public, while his lawyer told the judge he will be seeking help with mental illness.

According to the police arrest warrant, Przybylo is the self-proclaimed “Halloween lunatic.” Police began an investigation into his behavior after a concerned, anonymous citizen told police about a series of disturbing Facebook posts on his page.

Two of the posts in question were made on October 30th. One read “This Halloween, will be fun. Candy, filled with rat poison. The kids love it just as I love it! Happy Halloween,” according to the arrest warrant.

Another post police list in the warrant read, “They will come begging me for mercy, asking ME, why they should live? Ask your fake God. Since He’s NOT REALL!!!!!! 50 in Vegas is nothing. My party is hell for you. And your skin will burn! Lucifer rules and rocks and rolls…”

Przybylo admitted to police he was responsible for the posts, but argued he was acting out of anger and frustration for being out of work for the last two years and said he “shouldn’t have said those comments.”

“I wasn’t going to do anything,” he said while leaving court Wednesday after posting the ordered $10,000 bail. When FOX61 asked why he made the posts in the first place, he and his wife answered back “We said no comment. No comment please.”

During the police investigation, they did a search of the couple’s home where they found three dogs, cats, and a bird living in unsanitary conditions. The arrest warrant described the home as “deplorable living conditions,” and that the “entire floor was covered in feces and the odor of urine was so strong that it was hardly breathable.”

Ronald Pryzbylo and his wife Maryellen were both arrested and charged with seven counts of animal cruelty. Maryellen posted $2,500 bond. Ronald is facing the additional charge of breach of peace in the second degree. He posted his court ordered $10,000 bond and was released from custody Wednesday.

The pair are due back in court November 9th.