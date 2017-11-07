Election day 2017: What’s on the ballot in each Connecticut town?

Posted 4:40 AM, November 7, 2017, by

 HARTFORD — Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday. Polling places are open all across the state for municipal elections Tuesday.

Voters are choosing local leaders and making policy decisions in many different communities.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In addition to choosing local leaders, 23 towns have referendum questions on the ballot today. See the questions in full  here.

Some questions include:

  • Glastonbury: $3 million land purchases
  • Enfield: $95 million school
  • Newington: $28 million town hall.

Find out who is on the ballot in your town by selecting a town below:

Andover *

East Lyme

Morris

South Windsor

Ansonia

East Windsor

Naugatuck

Southbury

Ashford

Eastford

New Britain

Southington

Avon

Easton

New Canaan

Sprague

Barkhamsted

Ellington

New Fairfield

Stafford

Beacon Falls

Enfield

New Hartford

Stamford

Berlin

Essex

New Haven

Sterling

Bethany *

Fairfield

New London

Stonington

Bethel

Farmington

New Milford

Stratford

Bethlehem

Franklin

Newington

Suffield

Bloomfield

Glastonbury

Newtown

Thomaston

Bolton

Goshen

Norfolk

Thompson

Bozrah

Granby

North Branford

Tolland

Branford

Greenwich

North Canaan

Torrington

Bridgeport

Griswold

North Haven

Trumbull

Bridgewater

Groton

North Stonington

Union *

Bristol

Guilford

Norwalk

Vernon

Brookfield

Haddam

Norwich

Voluntown

Brooklyn

Hamden

Old Lyme

Wallingford

Burlington

Hampton

Old Saybrook

Warren

Canaan

Hartford

Orange

Washington

Canterbury

Hartland

Oxford

Waterbury

Canton

Harwinton

Plainfield

Waterford

Chaplin

Hebron

Plainville

Watertown

Cheshire

Kent

Plymouth

West Hartford

Chester

Killingly

Pomfret

West Haven

Clinton

Killingworth

Portland

Westbrook

Colchester

Lebanon

Preston

Weston

Colebrook

Ledyard

Prospect

Westport

Columbia

Lisbon

Putnam

Wethersfield

Cornwall

Litchfield

Redding

Willington

Coventry

Lyme

Ridgefield

Wilton

Cromwell

Madison

Rocky Hill

Winchester

Danbury

Manchester

Roxbury

Windham

Darien

Mansfield

Salem

Windsor

Deep River

Marlborough

Salisbury

Windsor Locks

Derby

Meriden

Scotland

Wolcott

Durham

Middlebury

Seymour

Woodbridge *

East Granby

Middlefield

Sharon

Woodbury

East Haddam

Middletown

Shelton

Woodstock

East Hampton

Milford

Sherman

East Hartford

Monroe

Simsbury

East Haven

Montville

Somers
Related stories