Results: Races across the Connecticut

Results: Races across the Connecticut

Posted 8:49 PM, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:12PM, November 7, 2017

Photo credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Here are some of the races we’re following across the state:

This page will be updated as results come in.  For more specific results, click here for the Secretary of the State website. results are not official until recorded with the Secretary of the State’s office.

Ansonia mayor

  • DEM Tarek M. Raslan    1162
  • REP David S. Cassetti    2959

Barkhamstead First Selectman

  • DEM. Donald Stein  788
  • REP. Mark Hemenway 483
  • Petitioning candidate Deborah Simon  32

Berlin mayor

  • DEM Richard J. Paskiewicz (D) – 2,258
  • REP Richard J. Kaczynski (R) – 2,582

Bolton

Branford First Selectman

  • DEM: Lynda Mollow 2714
  • REP: James B. Cosgrove 4222

Bridgeport

Bristol

  • DEM: Ellen A. Zoppo Sassu   
  • REP Ken Cockayne concedes the race

Brooklyn First Selectman

  • DEM: Richard Ives 898
  • REP: David Fuss 649

Canaan First Selectman

  • DEM: Joel W. Jones  183
  • REP: Henry W. Todd 208

Danbury mayor

Derby mayor

  • DEM Anita Dugatto 1295
  • REP Richard Dziekan  1802

East Hartford Mayor

East Haven mayor

  • DEM Salvatore R. Maltese   – 3,543
  • REP Joseph Maturo, Jr.   – 3,649 

Ellington First selectman

Essex First Selectman

  • DEM: Normal M. Needleman  1509
  • REP: Vincent Pacileo 772

Franklin First Selectman

  • DEM: Charles W. Grant, II    402
  • PW (Petitioning Candidate) Joseph P. Levasseur 126

Guilford First Selectman

  • DEM: Matthew T. Hoey III  4489
  • Rep: Ken MacKenzie 2376

Haddam First Selectman

  • DEM: Sean M. Moriarty 1222
  • REP: Lizz Milardo 1423
  • PC (Petitioning Candidate) Jonathan Gates Wintsch 51

Hampton First Selectman

  • DEM: Michael Quick 321
  • REP: Allan R. Cahill, Jr 452

Litchfield first selectman

Lyme First Selectman

  • DEM: Steven Mattson 553
  • REP: Mark P.Wayland 398

Meriden mayor

Morris From the Waterbury Republican American

  • DEM Kevin DeRoehn  396
  • REP  Thomas Weik  555

New Britain mayor

New Haven mayor

  • DEM: Toni Harp 8293
  • WF: (Working Families): Sarah Ganong 831
  • PC: (Petitioning Candidate): Marcus Paca 1592

Newington mayor

  • DEM: Terry Borjeson 3143
  • REP Roy Zartarian 3721

Norfolk First Selectman

  • DEM: Matthew T. Riiska 432
  • REP: William Reudgen 136

North Canaan First Selectman

  • DEM: Susan J. Clayton 213
  • REP: Charles P. Perotti 528

Plainfield First Selectman

  • DEM. Cathy M Tendrich 1261
  • REP. Vickie Meyer 980
  • Libertarian: Daniel J Reale 211
  • Write in:  Kevin Cunningham 281

Pomfret First Selectman

  • DEM  Maureen Nicholson 831 
  • REP Donna Smith 506

Portland First Selectman

  • DEM Susan Bransfield 1493
  • REP Robert Taylor 733
  • American Independent Lambros Lambrinides 117

Preston First Selectman

  • REP Robert Congdon  unopposed

Rocky Hill mayor

  • DEM Claudia Baio  2,128
  • REP Lisa J Marotta 1,467
  • Unaffliated Henry W Vasel  1,085

Salem First Selectman

  • DEM: Sue Spang 341
  • PC (Petitioning Candidate) Kevin T. Lyden – 767

Torrington mayor

  • REP:  Elinor Carbone  4719
  • Petitioning Candidate Peter J. Aduba  577

Vernon mayor

Wallingford mayor

Waterbury

West Haven mayor

  • DEM  Ed O’Brien
  • DEM Nancy Rossi winner

Windham mayor

Willington First Selectman

  • Ericka G. Wiecenski  584
  • Frederick A. Schoen 330
  • George Andrew Marco  439

Windsor Locks first selectman

Woodbury first selectman

Woodstock

  • DEM: Frank Olah  706
  • REP:  Mike Alberts 879

 

Related stories