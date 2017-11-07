× Results: Races across the Connecticut

Here are some of the races we’re following across the state:

This page will be updated as results come in. For more specific results, click here for the Secretary of the State website. results are not official until recorded with the Secretary of the State’s office.

Ansonia mayor

DEM Tarek M. Raslan 1162

REP David S. Cassetti 2959

Barkhamstead First Selectman

DEM. Donald Stein 788

REP. Mark Hemenway 483

Petitioning candidate Deborah Simon 32

Berlin mayor

DEM Richard J. Paskiewicz (D) – 2,258

REP Richard J. Kaczynski (R) – 2,582

Bolton

First selectman: Sandra Pierog (D) elected According to the Journal Inquirer

Branford First Selectman

DEM: Lynda Mollow 2714

REP: James B. Cosgrove 4222

Bridgeport

According to the Connecticut Post, Ernie Newton has been elected to City Council Newton, a former state legislator, had been convicted of campaign finance fraud in 2015.

Bristol

DEM: Ellen A. Zoppo Sassu

REP Ken Cockayne concedes the race

Brooklyn First Selectman

DEM: Richard Ives 898

REP: David Fuss 649

Canaan First Selectman

DEM: Joel W. Jones 183

REP: Henry W. Todd 208

Danbury mayor

Derby mayor

DEM Anita Dugatto 1295

REP Richard Dziekan 1802

East Hartford Mayor

Marcia Leclerc (D)* elected [unopposed] According to the Journal Inquirer

East Haven mayor

DEM Salvatore R. Maltese – 3,543

REP Joseph Maturo, Jr. – 3,649

Ellington First selectman

Lori Spielman (R)* According to the Journal Inquirer

Essex First Selectman

DEM: Normal M. Needleman 1509

REP: Vincent Pacileo 772

Franklin First Selectman

DEM: Charles W. Grant, II 402

PW (Petitioning Candidate) Joseph P. Levasseur 126

Guilford First Selectman

DEM: Matthew T. Hoey III 4489

Rep: Ken MacKenzie 2376

Haddam First Selectman

DEM: Sean M. Moriarty 1222

REP: Lizz Milardo 1423

PC (Petitioning Candidate) Jonathan Gates Wintsch 51

Hampton First Selectman

DEM: Michael Quick 321

REP: Allan R. Cahill, Jr 452

Litchfield first selectman

Lyme First Selectman

DEM: Steven Mattson 553

REP: Mark P.Wayland 398

Meriden mayor

Morris From the Waterbury Republican American

DEM Kevin DeRoehn 396

REP Thomas Weik 555

New Britain mayor

New Haven mayor

DEM: Toni Harp 8293

WF: (Working Families): Sarah Ganong 831

PC: (Petitioning Candidate): Marcus Paca 1592

Newington mayor

DEM: Terry Borjeson 3143

REP Roy Zartarian 3721

Norfolk First Selectman

DEM: Matthew T. Riiska 432

REP: William Reudgen 136

North Canaan First Selectman

DEM: Susan J. Clayton 213

REP: Charles P. Perotti 528

Plainfield First Selectman

DEM. Cathy M Tendrich 1261

REP. Vickie Meyer 980

Libertarian: Daniel J Reale 211

Write in: Kevin Cunningham 281

Pomfret First Selectman

DEM Maureen Nicholson 831

REP Donna Smith 506

Portland First Selectman

DEM Susan Bransfield 1493

REP Robert Taylor 733

American Independent Lambros Lambrinides 117

Preston First Selectman

REP Robert Congdon unopposed

Rocky Hill mayor

DEM Claudia Baio 2,128

REP Lisa J Marotta 1,467

Unaffliated Henry W Vasel 1,085

Salem First Selectman

DEM: Sue Spang 341

PC (Petitioning Candidate) Kevin T. Lyden – 767

Torrington mayor

REP: Elinor Carbone 4719

Petitioning Candidate Peter J. Aduba 577

Vernon mayor

Mayor: Dan Champagne (R)* elected According to the Journal Inquirer

Wallingford mayor

Waterbury

West Haven mayor

DEM Ed O’Brien

DEM Nancy Rossi winner

Windham mayor

Willington First Selectman

Ericka G. Wiecenski 584

Frederick A. Schoen 330

George Andrew Marco 439

Windsor Locks first selectman

First selectman: Chris Kervick (D)* According to the Journal Inquirer

Woodbury first selectman

Woodstock