Results: Races across the Connecticut

Ansonia mayor
- DEM Tarek M. Raslan 1162
- REP David S. Cassetti 2959
Barkhamstead First Selectman
- DEM. Donald Stein 788
- REP. Mark Hemenway 483
- Petitioning candidate Deborah Simon 32
Berlin mayor
- DEM Richard J. Paskiewicz (D) – 2,258
- REP Richard J. Kaczynski (R) – 2,582
Bolton
- First selectman: Sandra Pierog (D) elected According to the Journal Inquirer
Branford First Selectman
- DEM: Lynda Mollow 2714
- REP: James B. Cosgrove 4222
Bridgeport
- According to the Connecticut Post, Ernie Newton has been elected to City Council Newton, a former state legislator, had been convicted of campaign finance fraud in 2015.
Bristol
- DEM: Ellen A. Zoppo Sassu
- REP Ken Cockayne concedes the race
Brooklyn First Selectman
- DEM: Richard Ives 898
- REP: David Fuss 649
Canaan First Selectman
- DEM: Joel W. Jones 183
- REP: Henry W. Todd 208
Danbury mayor
Derby mayor
- DEM Anita Dugatto 1295
- REP Richard Dziekan 1802
East Hartford Mayor
- Marcia Leclerc (D)* elected [unopposed] According to the Journal Inquirer
East Haven mayor
- DEM Salvatore R. Maltese – 3,543
- REP Joseph Maturo, Jr. – 3,649
Ellington First selectman
- Lori Spielman (R)* According to the Journal Inquirer
Essex First Selectman
- DEM: Normal M. Needleman 1509
- REP: Vincent Pacileo 772
Franklin First Selectman
- DEM: Charles W. Grant, II 402
- PW (Petitioning Candidate) Joseph P. Levasseur 126
Guilford First Selectman
- DEM: Matthew T. Hoey III 4489
- Rep: Ken MacKenzie 2376
Haddam First Selectman
- DEM: Sean M. Moriarty 1222
- REP: Lizz Milardo 1423
- PC (Petitioning Candidate) Jonathan Gates Wintsch 51
Hampton First Selectman
- DEM: Michael Quick 321
- REP: Allan R. Cahill, Jr 452
Litchfield first selectman
Lyme First Selectman
- DEM: Steven Mattson 553
- REP: Mark P.Wayland 398
Meriden mayor
Morris From the Waterbury Republican American
- DEM Kevin DeRoehn 396
- REP Thomas Weik 555
New Britain mayor
New Haven mayor
- DEM: Toni Harp 8293
- WF: (Working Families): Sarah Ganong 831
- PC: (Petitioning Candidate): Marcus Paca 1592
Newington mayor
- DEM: Terry Borjeson 3143
- REP Roy Zartarian 3721
Norfolk First Selectman
- DEM: Matthew T. Riiska 432
- REP: William Reudgen 136
North Canaan First Selectman
- DEM: Susan J. Clayton 213
- REP: Charles P. Perotti 528
Plainfield First Selectman
- DEM. Cathy M Tendrich 1261
- REP. Vickie Meyer 980
- Libertarian: Daniel J Reale 211
- Write in: Kevin Cunningham 281
Pomfret First Selectman
- DEM Maureen Nicholson 831
- REP Donna Smith 506
Portland First Selectman
- DEM Susan Bransfield 1493
- REP Robert Taylor 733
- American Independent Lambros Lambrinides 117
Preston First Selectman
- REP Robert Congdon unopposed
Rocky Hill mayor
- DEM Claudia Baio 2,128
- REP Lisa J Marotta 1,467
- Unaffliated Henry W Vasel 1,085
Salem First Selectman
- DEM: Sue Spang 341
- PC (Petitioning Candidate) Kevin T. Lyden – 767
Torrington mayor
- REP: Elinor Carbone 4719
- Petitioning Candidate Peter J. Aduba 577
Vernon mayor
- Mayor: Dan Champagne (R)* elected According to the Journal Inquirer
Wallingford mayor
Waterbury
West Haven mayor
- DEM Ed O’Brien
- DEM Nancy Rossi winner
Windham mayor
Willington First Selectman
- Ericka G. Wiecenski 584
- Frederick A. Schoen 330
- George Andrew Marco 439
Windsor Locks first selectman
- First selectman: Chris Kervick (D)* According to the Journal Inquirer
Woodbury first selectman
Woodstock
- DEM: Frank Olah 706
- REP: Mike Alberts 879