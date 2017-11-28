× ‘Brackets for Good’ to expand statewide for next year

NEW BRITAIN — A friendly competition of charities will expand statewide next year.

Organizers of The Brackets for Good “Hartford” tournament announced that the competition will return on a larger scale next March, and include organizations from the entire state.

Last year, Hartford-area nonprofits raised $216,348 in the month-long tournament. With 33.2 percent of the donations came from first-time donors. Participating charitable nonprofit organizations rally new and existing donors to out-fundraise their opponents. $1 donated online equals 1 point. The organization with the most points, in their match-up at the end of each round, advances in the bracket-style tournament. Organizations keep all the donations they raise. The organization that out raises the others wins $10,000.

Nonprofits need to complete the 5-minute registration to be considered for the 2018 tournament by December 31 at https://connecticut.bfg.org

The competition starts on March 2. The event is sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker.