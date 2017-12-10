New London Police ID victim in fatal shooting

NEW LONDON — Police have identified the victim the Orchard Street fatal shooting from last Saturday afternoon.

Police confirm that the victim as Quvonte Andre Gray, 21 of Florida. Gray frequently visited New London for extended periods of times.

Police are still investigating the deadly shooting and want to talk to an 18-year-old man who they think may be connected to the case. He has not been named as a suspect.

Police are looking for Jamir Johnson, 18, to interview in regards to the shooting that happened on 4 Orchard Street at around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police said that when they arrived on scene, they found a young man in the apartment’s basement with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. New London police, along with detectives from the State Police Eastern District Major Crime unit are investigating the incident.

Investigators are awaiting confirmation of the deceased man’s identity. His name will be released when family members have been notified.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Detective Department at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information can be sent to the New London Tips 411 system by texting “NLPDTip” plus the information to Tip411 (847411).