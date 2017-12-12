New London Police identify victim of fatal stabbing

NEW LONDON — New London police identified the victim of a homicide on Sunday.

Robert Pomerleau, 49, of New London, died from stab wounds.

Police arrested Patrick McInerney, 43, of New London, in connection with the stabbing.

This marks the second homicide incident on the weekend.

Police say on Sunday, around 8:35 p.m., New London Police got a call reporting that a man was stabbed in the chest at 39 Tilley Street.

When crews arrived, police found an adult man with a stab wound to his upper chest, laying on the steps of the 2nd floor of the building.

The man was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After investigating, police arrested McInerney who resided at the 39 Tilley Street.

Police say McInerney is charged with Murder and is in custody, held on a $250,000 bond. He’s expected in court today.