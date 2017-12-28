× Husband, wife identified as victims in fatal Griswold fire; son is a person of interest

GRISWOLD — State police have released additional information Friday regarding a fire that killed two people last week.

State police have identified a person of interest for a fire that killed husband and wife Janet Lindquist, 61, and Kenneth Lindquist, 56. State police are looking for Matthew Lindquist, son of the victims, and are seeking his whereabouts.

Police said around 5:15 a.m., on December 21, they were called to 70 Kenwood Estates for a fully involved house fire. A neighbor, Jessica Bower, woke up to bright lights and crackling. She called 911 and police and fire crews arrived a short time later.

State police said they were also called to a fire in an abandoned car in Glastonbury at 40 Nanel Drive Wednesday morning. Their initial investigation found that vehicle was associated to the house fire in Griswold.

41.596144 -71.928278