SIMSBURY — Dispatchers said horses were inside a barn that caught on fire in Simsbury Thursday morning.

The barn is at 75 Hartford Road, at Folly Farm. Officials say no horses in the barn have survived.

Police said Route 185 from Nod Road to Bloomfield town line was closed.

This is the second barn fire in recent days Рjust 6 days ago, a barn fire in Branford killed 5 animals.