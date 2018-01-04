× Hartford woman arrested after dog found frozen to death

Police charged a Hartford woman with animal cruelty Wednesday after a dog was found frozen to death on Adams Street in Hartford.

Hartford Police said a concerned citizen reported a dog was left out in the cold at 108 Adams St. on New Year’s Day, and police found the young pit bull frozen and chained inside its doghouse, located behind the home.

Police said the dog, which was 3-4 years old, didn’t have any protection against the cold. Police said the dog may have been left outside for a month because the dog was kept in the basement before a pipe burst, then was moved outside.

Michelle Bennett, 50 of Adams Street in Hartford, was arrested for animal cruelty. Her bail was set at $2,500.