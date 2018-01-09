× Search for missing snowmobiler resumes in Griswold

GRISWOLD — Authorities have resumed their search for a missing snowmobiler who fell through the ice of a pond in Griswold last month.

A spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said environmental police returned to Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday but the search was called off at around 1:30 p.m.

Chris Collibee from DEEP said that he didn’t think the search would resume Wednesday because he said the conditions are very poor for seeing anything.

Authorities have previously said 56-year-old John Dubois, of Griswold, went missing on Dec. 16 while snowmobiling on the 840-acre pond, which was covered with ice.

The snowmobile was found but not the rider.

The search involving dive teams and side-scan sonar was called off because of the low temperatures. The search resumed Dec. 24 but was again called off.