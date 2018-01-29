Listen: 911 calls from Meriden plane crash releases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Police have released the 911 calls from a plane crash Saturday.

Two people escaped with minor injuries after their plane crashed near 835 Hanover Road at about 4:15 p.m., just behind American Legion Post #45 and not far from Wilcox Technical High School.

According to officials, the airplane was in the vicinity of Meriden Markham Municipal Airport when it made an "unexpected landing," and came crashing down.

Two victims, a pilot and passenger, were sent to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The 1967 Piper PA-28, manufactured over 50 years ago, is registered to a Wallingford man, although it is unclear if he was operating the plane at the time of the incident.