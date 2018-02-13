× Burlington man may have been dead for 8 months, wife arraigned

BURLINGTON — Linda L. Kosuda-Bigazzi was arraigned on murder charges Tuesday in connection with the death of her husband.

Kosuda-Bigazzi, 70, appeared in Bristol court Tuesday. Her and her lawyers did not comment.

The court sealed the records of the case.

Police said the crime was committed on or about June 13, 2017.

State police said they found her husband, Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84, dead inside a home Monday.

On Monday, February 5, state police said they went to 70 Smith Lane in Burlington for a well-being check on Pierluigi.

“Subsequently, an unidentified deceased male was located within the home. State police detectives from Western District Major Crime (WDMC) responded to the home and assumed the investigation,” said state police.

Following an investigation, state police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Linda for the murder of her husband.

State police said Linda turned herself in to detectives at Troop L where she was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

“State Police detectives ask anyone who had, or may have had, direct contact with Dr. Bigazzi between July 2017 and February 2018 and/or any contractors who performed work at the 70 Smith Lane residence during that time frame, please contact WDMC Detective Fitzsimons at 860-626-7922,” said state police.

FOX61 was told by a UConn spokesperson, that Dr. Bigazzi was a faculty member at UConn Health for more than 40 years. He was an internist by training, specializing in immunology. He also was a past educator of medical students regarding pathology and oncology. Recently, Dr. Bigazzi was tasked with preparing online educational material to supplement student textbooks.

In a statement from UConn Health, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our longtime faculty member Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UConn School of Medicine. After being unable to reach Bigazzi, concerned departmental leadership contacted UConn Police who visited his home. UConn Police immediately contacted the local police department who is investigating the death in collaboration with the State Police.”

State police said that the arrest warrant has been sealed.