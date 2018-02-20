× Hartford investigating crash near Trinity College

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a crash that sent three juveniles to the hospital this morning.

The crash happened just down the street from a fatal crash overnight.

Police say that the crash near Trinity happened at New Britain Avenue and Summit Street. A car struck the brick pillar. The car is completely destroyed, and mangled in half covered with bricks and debris.

This isn’t the first time a crash happened at this location.

Back on January 1st, a person was killed after they struck the same pillars.

Police say of the three juveniles taken to the Children’s hospital, one is in critical condition.

Just like with the other crash police were investigating this morning, police say this car was also stolen with the keys inside.

This is a developing story.