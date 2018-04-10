Lee Whitnum explains what led to her being dragged from debate stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH – The Democrat candidate for governor, Lee Whitnum was dragged off stage Monday at Brookfield High School.

Seven Democrats running for governor or considering to run were invited to the forum Monday night, but Whitnum was not invited. Members with the Democratic Party then told her she was not allowed to participate and instead of walking out, Whitnum put up a fight.

“I have worked very hard, how dare you?” said Lee Whitnum at the debate.

Police intervened and tried to get Whitnum off stage and was then seen falling to the ground.

“I said, 'It’s a public forum no?',” said Whitnum.

“It was a public event in a public venue for Democrat candidates of which I am a declared candidate,” added Whitnum.

Police said Whitnum was later charged with second-degree breach of peace and simple trespass.

FOX61 spoke to Whitnum to ask why she made a scene at the debate. She said she had called members of the Democratic Party and told them she would be attending and got no objection.

“If I had just walked off, I feel like I would’ve been humiliated,” added Whitnum.

The Connecticut Democratic Party Chairman, Nick Balletto released a statement Monday night:

"We invite people from all walks of life to participate in our Party and the electoral process. But based on Lee Whitnum’s behavior tonight, and based on her behavior in the past, it’s clear that Lee Whitnum should not hold elected office and does not represent the Democratic Party.”

“I have no idea what Nick Balletto is talking about. I think Nick Balletto is referring to the six years ago in a gubernatorial debate, me calling Chris Murphy a bad name,” added Whitnum.

In 2012, Whitnum went against Senator Chris Murphy and called him a “whore” who “sells his soul” during a televised debate.

Whitnum said she wants people to know she is a serious candidate who is looking to make change in the judiciary system in reference to her legal battle with Judge Jane Emons who presided over her divorce appeal.

Whitnum was released on a $500 bond and is expected to show up in court next week. She added she is not sure what to do here on out but is planning to attend any upcoming debates she is invited to.