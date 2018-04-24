Montville assistant principal being put on paid leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTVILLE -- Former Montville High School acting assistant principal Phil Orbe is out after just days on the job.

“I have to say I’m disappointed maybe even a little shocked,” said Montville parent Beth Rice.

Assistant Superintendent Laurie Pallin said Orbe has been placed on paid leave over comments made to a student, making him the fourth school administrator to make headlines in recent weeks.

“We are addressing all issues with heightened scrutiny and the seriousness and attention they deserve,” Pallin said during a press conference Tuesday. “For that reason the high school assistant principal was placed on leave yesterday swimming from a completely unrelated incident.”

Pallin will not say what Orbes said to the student.

She did tell FOX61 News that Orbe’s discipline is not part of the investigation into reports of in-school fight clubs at Montville High School allegedly supervised by former substitute teacher, Ryan Fish.

It is still unsettling news in the scandal-plagued town for Rice whose daughter attended school there and whose son is still in the Montville school system.

“I’ve lived here my whole life,” Rice said. “I have always had confidence in the schools in the past.”

The latest shakeup follows last Thursday’s arrest of Superintendent Brian Levesque, Montville High School Asistant Principal Tatiana Patten and Principle Jeffrey Theodoss.

All three administrators were charged with failing to report abuse after learning about the fighting and failing to alert authorities.

“They should lose their jobs actually. I mean, so professional people,” said Montville resident Susan Dombrowski. “In our young children and everybody else’s young children were put in that situation.”

In an exclusive interview, Levesque told FOX61 News he fired Fish immediately after finding out about one fight but didn’t report it to authorities because he thought it was an isolated incident.

“It wasn’t until much later that I learned there were other videos that I didn’t learn until December,” Levesque said. “Had I learned in October what I learned in December we would’ve definitely called the police.”

“Even if it was a one time situation, it’s still a situation that's got to be stopped,” Rice said.

Still, Rice is remaining optimistic about her hometown’s future.

“Let’s hope we can move forward,” Rice said.