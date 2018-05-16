Woman killed in front of 3-year-old during Tuesday’s violent storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FAIRFIELD -- Two people are dead after powerful storms marched across the state yesterday.

State Police say one of them, a 41-year-old New Fairfield resident, was driving during the storm. A tree had fallen, and had struck the car, killing the woman. Her three-year-old passenger did not appear to be injured and was taken to Danbury hospital for evaluation.

In Danbury, one man was sitting in his truck as the storm approached when a tree fell on his truck. Boughton said the family called 911 to report the incident.

Danbury's Mayor Mark Boughton said that rescuers had to take a boat to get to the man, because the house was inaccessible due to downed trees.

A young man was seriously injured in Danbury after a baseball dugout collapsed at Henry Abbott Technical High School.

No one has been identified by police at this time.

The storms also caused significant damage in nearby towns, closing roads and causing hundreds of thousands of power outages.