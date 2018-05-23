Full list of 2018 FOX61 Student News winners

Photo Gallery
Best in Student News Reporting and Writing:
Honor our Heroes – Norwich Free Academy – Aleysha Rivera Bocachica / Brett Woods
Best in Student News Photography and Editing:
Mystic Middle School Select Chorus – Stonington High School – Taylor Donovan / Alex Tobiasen
Most Compelling Student News Story:
Suicide Panel – Norwich Free Academy – Aleysha Rivera Bocachica / Shea Gendron
Big Y Locally Grown Scholarship:
Angevine Tree Farm – Shepaug Valley High School – Cazden Brenner / Luchino Romano Gilna
CHESLA/CHET Higher Education Scholarship:
Shakesperience – Shepaug Valley High School – Alexa Kotas / Henry James
41.742825 -72.640470