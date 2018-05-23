Full list of 2018 FOX61 Student News winners

Best in Student News Reporting and Writing:

Honor our Heroes – Norwich Free Academy – Aleysha Rivera Bocachica / Brett Woods

 

Best in Student News Photography and Editing:

Mystic Middle School Select Chorus – Stonington High School – Taylor Donovan / Alex Tobiasen

 

Most Compelling Student News Story:

Suicide Panel – Norwich Free Academy  – Aleysha Rivera Bocachica / Shea Gendron

 

Big Y Locally Grown Scholarship:

Angevine Tree Farm – Shepaug Valley High School – Cazden Brenner / Luchino Romano Gilna

 

CHESLA/CHET Higher Education Scholarship:

Shakesperience – Shepaug Valley High School – Alexa Kotas / Henry James

 

