New Britain suspect in hit-and-run that killed a 64-year-old man, appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Jonathan Soto, 22, faced a judge Wednesday morning where he is facing multiple charges in connection to fatal hit-and-run that killed a 64-year-old man Saturday.

Colon is the accused driver that killed Angel Colon on Allen Street.

Loved ones showed their love for Colon at the hearing wearing pins and shirts bearing Colon's face that said "Walk with me wherever I go."

Court documents reveal Soto's reaction after hitting Colon in which a friend in the car with Soto at the time said he was crying saying, "I didn't see him."

Soto is charged with evading responsibility in operation of motor vehicle resulting in death, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and illegal operation of motor vehicle w/o minimal insurance.

Soto's attorney tried getting his bail reduced telling judge that his client is not a flight risk, citing how Soto turned himself into police. But the judge denied that request and kept his bail at $500,000.

Soto's brother, Angel Ortiz, insists Soto is remorseful.

"He has a son. His son is four," he said.

When asked if Soto had that in mind when turning himself in, Angel said, "Yeah, that's all he was talking about."