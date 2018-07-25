× West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes in numerous Connecticut towns/cities

HARTFORD — Numerous towns/cities have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said the mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile Virus were in: Bethany, Franklin, Greenwich, Madison, New Haven, Stamford, Waterford and West Haven.

Last week, five towns/cities in the state tested positive for the virus. Those places included: Bridgeport, Easton, New Canaan, Stratford and Waterbury.

“Mosquito-borne illness is a threat to take seriously, especially from now until well into September,” said Dr. Raul Pino, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. “I ask everyone to prevent mosquito bites by eliminating standing water around your home, making sure your door and window screens are in good repair, and covering bare skin and using insect repellent when outside – especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”