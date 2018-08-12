× Are you eligible to vote in Tuesday’s primary?

HARTFORD — The list of candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and other statewide offices will be whittled down on Tuesday, which is primary election day.

And all candidates are trying to earn every vote possible.

“Hey Valerie, this is Erin Stewart calling,” said the New Britain Mayor, who is angling for the Republican nomination for Lt. Gov. on a phone call to a registered Republican.

New Britain’s 31 year old Mayor has been in office for nearly five years.

“I inherited a $30 million operating deficit when I became mayor and changed that into an $18 million surplus,” she said to add her campaign headquarters Sunday afternoon.

Bridgeport Mayor, Joseph Ganim, took his Democratic gubernatorial candidacy to church in the greater Hartford area.

“You start out with a feeling of coming into a church, maybe in the political process to just talk to people, but you come out with a feeling of the spirit of being blessed,” said Ganim, following the visit to the First Cathedral, in Bloomfield.

And, he realizes he has a tough row to hoe when it comes to earning a the trust of residents outside of Bridgeport, who have granted him a second crack at the Mayor’s office, despite having been convicted on federal corruption charges, which landed him in prison from 2003 to 2010.

To be eligible to vote in Tuesday’s primary election, you must register as a Republican or Democrat by noon Monday at your town or city hall.

“We live within walking distance of our polling station,” Jen Cosgrove of West Hartford. “So, we always go. A lot of times we will go as a family and then we’ll go out to dinner afterwords.

One registered Republican stopped to say she’s actually going to stay home from work Monday to study each of the five GOP gubernatorial candidates views.

“I would probably look more for what kind of like economy values they have or economic value as they have in that kind of thing,” said Rebecca Hyatt of West Hartford. “And maybe see what are they going to do for taxes or the school systems.”

17-year-olds may also register to vote in Tuesday’s primary if they will turn 18 before the Nov. 6 general election.

