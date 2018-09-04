× Suspect arrested in New London attempted abduction case

NEW LONDON — Police have made an arrest in connection with an attempted abduction that happened last month.

On Tuesday, Stephen Cardoza, 31, of Norwich, was arrested in connection with an attempted abduction incident on State Pier Road. He was charged with Risk of Injury, Public Indecency, Criminal Trespass 3rd, Breach of Peace.



Cardoza was released from custody after securing a $50,000 bond.



New London police said on August 3, they responded to 93 State Pier Road following a report of an attempted abduction of a 9-year-old girl by an unknown male.

“The child was approached by an unknown male driving a pickup truck while she was walking up the driveway of 93 State Pier Road to her residence,” police said in a release. “The unknown suspect attempted to coax the juvenile into his truck by telling her that he was sent by her mother to pick her up.”

Police said the victim noticed that the male suspect had his hands on his “private parts” when he opened his truck door and attempted to get her inside the truck.

Anyone who has information concerning illegal activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).