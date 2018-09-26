× Man killed after falling into Suffield quarry identified

SUFFIELD — Police have identified the man who fell into the Suffield quarry Monday evening.

Police say Myle Simons, 22, of Southwick, Massachusetts, had fallen off a rock in the quarry.

Police say the cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Suffield police department.

In the past, police say that the property has seen similar rescue services. The top of the mountain is a half-mile hike from the intersection of Quarry and Phelps roads.

Suffield Police want to again warn everyone in the community at large to stay off the Suffield Quarry property. The owners of this privately owned area have authorized Suffield Police to make arrests of those found trespassing in this area. No Trespassing signs are highly visible throughout the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Suffield, CT Police at (860) 668-3870.