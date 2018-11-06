Election Day: What you need to know heading to Connecticut polls

It’s Election Day! Have some questions? We’ll help:

View your town/city’s ballot.

View the voting results as they come in.

Registration

Wasn’t able to register to vote before today? That’s okay. You can still register today. Here’s what you need:

You can’t register to vote at your polling place, but at an Election Day Registration location in each town. Click here to find where an EDR location is in your town. You can register starting at 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

You will need to provide proof of identity and residency according to the Secretary of State’s office.

You need to be eligible to vote in the state. You can check your eligibility here.

The Secretary of State’s office recommends you get to an EDR location early because there may be long lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Polling Issues

You don't need a driver's license of photo ID to vote in Connecticut. If you don't have them, then you will sign an affidavit. A reminder there are several options for identification, and they don't need to be a driver's license, or have a photo (credit card, a checkbook, utitliy bill etc.)

You can use a new driver's license that is not for federal identification.

If your ID includes a photo, it does not need to include your address.

Read more on Voter IDs here if you have more questions.

The Office of the Secretary of the State and the State Election Enforcement Commission jointly run an Election Day hotline. If voters encounter any problems at the polling place they should contact the hotline at 866-733-2463 (866-SEEC-INFO) or elections@ct.gov.

Call the Department of Justice voting rights hotline (1-800-253-3931) if you think your rights have been violated.

Selifes?

Can you take a photo at the polls? Connecticut doesn't have a law banning selfies at your polling place. Basically, just use good judgement. Click here for more information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video