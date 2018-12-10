New London police ID individuals in video of possible abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- New London police said they've identified people involved in a video they posted of a concerning incident.

The police gave credit to the 'caring and concerned' citizens of New London.

Police haven't given an update as to the result of the investigation, only saying that they are continuing to look into it.

FOX61 spoke exclusively to the man who posted the video to Facebook of the incident.

It happened Wednesday morning at the parking lot outside of Shop Rite.

The woman appears to be helping a man into the back of a car. Suddenly, the two seem to be struggling as the woman's hands then end up on the man's head.