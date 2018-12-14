Sandy Hook Elementary School threatened, school evacuated
SANDY HOOK — Newton Police say a bomb threat caused Sandy Hook Elementary School to be evacuated.
The children have been dismissed for the day.
Thursday, there were a rash of bomb threats throughout the country, but police say they aren’t related, and that the threat was specific to the school.
Police confirm that the children are safely off the property, and they are doing a sweep out of an abundance of caution.
Police do not believe it is a credible threat.
The bomb threat comes on the six year mark of the Sandy Hook tragedy.
