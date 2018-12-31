× Police investigating double shooting in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD – Hartford Police are currently investigating a double shooting that happened in the heart of downtown on New Year’s Eve.

Two victims were located on Columbus Boulevard just after 9 p.m., but police say that was not the location of the shooting. Police say they believe the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Residence Inn. The hotel is located at 942 Main St, but the parking lot lot has an entrance on Market Street.

The shooting happened as hundreds gathered in the capital city for the 30th annual First Night Hartford celebration.

