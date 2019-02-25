× Police: Norwich Free Academy campus safety director arrested, failing to report child abuse

NORWICH — Police say the campus safety director for Norwich Free Academy was arrested, charged with not filing a report on child abuse that happened at the school.

The incident stems from an investigation that started on June 10th, 2018. The report was initiated by DCF, regarding the suspicious of an inappropriate relationship between NFA athletic coach, 25-year-old Anthony Facchini, and a female student.

During that investigation, police learned that there were other staff members at NFA who failed to report a previous inappropriate relationship between Facchini and another student who had since graduated from the school.

Police say they conducted interviews and examined digital records. NFA cooperated with the department, and also conducted an investigation of their own.

As a result, police charged Campus Safety Director Kevin Rodino with failure to report child abuse, and issued a warrant for his arrest. Police also charge Rodino with tampering with evidence, making a false statement, and interfering with a police officer.

Facchini himself was charged with the sexual assault of two girls.

Rodino was released on a $500 non-surety bond and will be arraigned March 7th in Norwich Superior Court.

