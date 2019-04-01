× 30 people still without homes after Friday night fire in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Thirty people are still without homes after a devastating fire Friday night that went to three alarms.

The fire broke out about 9:20 p.m. at the Woodland Hills apartments at 330 Highland Avenue.

The first Torrington Fire Department Unit found the rear porches fully involved in the 8-unit 2 ½ story wood frame building.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Four units in the apartment building affected; the primary unit has heavy fire, water and smoke damage; Three others have primarily smoke damage.

Torrington Fire Marshal, State Fire Marshal and Torrington Police Detective division are all involved in the investigation.

Thirty people are out of their homes. No one has been allowed back in.

The Red Cross is assisting families.

41.806620 -73.142988

