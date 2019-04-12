× West Haven man arrested on manslaughter charges after fatal assault in March

WEST HAVEN — Police say they’ve arrested 36-year-old Antoine David Smith and charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly assault in March.

The fight took place outside a Krauszer’s store on Campbell Avenue near Brown Street on March 17th.

They said one of the people involved, Anthony Carlucci, was injured in the incident and had later sought medical attention at a hospital.

Carlucci later died at the hospital.

Smith was held on a bond, and is set to appear in Milford Superior Court Friday.