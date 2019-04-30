× Suspect charged in Waterbury mother’s homicide

WATERBURY — A man has been charged in the the death of a Waterbury mother on Monday.

Luisito Dejesus has been charged with the murder of Nathalie Feliciano .

According to Waterbury police, they were called to 96 Edin Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person laying in the driveway, bleeding.

Police say when they arrived, they found Feliciano dead in the driveway.

Police have identified the man arrested and charged as 33-year-old Luisito Dejesus.

On Monday, police took Dejesus as a person of interest in a homicide case into custody after a chase through several towns.

We’ll have more details as they become available.