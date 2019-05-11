West Haven Police: Vehicle seized, juveniles identified in school field vandalism

WEST HAVEN – Police say they have identified the people responsible for tearing up a school athletic field, and seized the vehicle they used.

Police were called around 5 a.m. last Sunday to the Alma E. Pagels School for a report of vandalism. They found tire marks and ruts all over the school’s athletic field, and damage to a portion of the chain link fence that surrounds it. The damage was extensive, after several days of rain.

Doorbell camera footage released by police later in the week shows a 4-door pickup truck driving on the field and then through the fence.

This Saturday morning, police said they have recovered the 2004 Chevy Silverado seen in the video. The truck had been reported stolen from East Haven.

West Haven Police say they have identified the people responsible and expect to make multiple arrests. Police say they are not releasing their identities because they are juveniles, and the investigation is still active.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.