State police escort missing woman’s estranged husband from private Farmington neighborhood

FARMINGTON – The private and secluded Jefferson Crossing neighborhood was filled with several unmarked Connecticut State Police cars Friday evening.

While State Police and Hartford Firefighters were searching for evidence in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, police were outside her estranged husband’s home.

A new “no trespassing” sign, affixed to a small fence, sat at the end of the road.

FOX 61 was the only station there as State Police waited in the neighborhood for hours. Troopers wouldn’t comment on why they were there.

Eventually two vehicles, driven by what appeared to be civilians, showed up at Jefferson Crossing.

Many of the vehicles eventually all left at the same time. In the middle of the motorcade Fotis Dulos was seen driving a black SUV. A woman in the passenger seat was seen hiding her her face from FOX 61’s camera.

It is unclear where the motorcade went or if Dulos is in police custody.

A Farmington Police dispatcher said they weren’t involved in the activity on Jefferson Crossing, although one Farmington PD cruiser was on scene at one point.

When FOX 61 went to Dulos’ home for comment on Wednesday, he didn’t answer the door, but did call police.

Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24. The search for her has gained national attention, with much of the coverage focused on her two-year custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney told FOX 61 “no comment” on Thursday when asked about Jennifer’s disappearance.

Police have not named any suspects in Jennifer’s disappearance. While it is still a missing persons case, police said Wednesday that a concurrent criminal investigation is underway to see if Jennifer is the victim of foul play.

A source told FOX 61 that police found blood inside Jennifer’s New Canaan home. The source also said it looked like someone tried to clean the blood. It is unclear where in the home the blood was found, or who the blood is from.