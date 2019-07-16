× Wallingford police seek additional information on fatal bicyclist crash

WALLINGFORD — A fatal crash involving a car and a bicyclist in May resulted in a Meriden man’s arrest, but now Wallingford police are seeking additional information to help their investigation.

The crash happened on May 25th just before 3 p.m. on South Turnpike Road, just north of the intersection with Toelles Road.

Officers were told by witnesses that the driver of the 2009 gray Honda Civic was traveling south on South Turnpike Road and crossed over the double yellow line. The car struck one of the two bicyclists traveling northbound.

One of the two bicyclists struck the car’s windshield, was carried a short distance until he was thrown from the car into the woods when the car stopped.

Donald Carrelli, 37 of Milford, was taken to the local area hospital to be treated for his serious injuries and later died.

The driver was identified as Derek Fries, 35 of Meriden, and is facing several charges including driving under the influence and illegal possession of narcotics (heroin).

Now, police say that a car that was traveling behind Fries had an onboard camera that captured the crash. Police said when they reviewed the footage, they saw two people get out of a car that was driving west on Toelles Road. These two people reportedly approached Fries’ car, which was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Toelles Road and South Turnpike Road.

Police said the two people were seen at the driver’s door, and appeared to be speaking with Fries.

Police are asking that the two unidentified people, who left the scene before police arrived, call the Wallingford Police Department Traffic Division as soon as possible. Police are hoping the individuals can be identified so they can help provide valuable information for the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are also looking to identify a motorcyclist that was traveling northbound on South Turnpike Road, out of North Haven, who stopped alongside Fries’ Honda.

Police said in the video, it appeared that Fries was taking items out of the Honda via the passenger side door and walking into the nearby woods while the operator of the motorcycle is stopped alongside.

The Wallingford Police is asking that these individuals, as well as any other witnesses or persons having contact with the involved operator of the 2009 Honda Civic, Derek Fries, contact the W.P.D. Traffic Division and speak with Officer James Knowlton at 203-294-2818 or Lt. Anthony DeMaio at 203-294-2838.